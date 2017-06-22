Westfield police searching for missing teen girl

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police detectives are searching for a teen who was reported missing by her family.

According to the detective bureau’s Facebook page, 16-year-old Amelia Meade was reported missing on Monday. She is described as being 5’7″ tall and 125 pounds, with long strawberry-blonde hair.

Police say her family is concerned about her well being.

If you see Meade, or have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.