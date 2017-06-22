Vote for your favorite CW shows for Teen Choice 2017

(CW) – It’s that time of the year again. Head to Twitter and vote for your favorite stars and shows on The CW!

Voting ends on June 22nd at 9:00PM! To vote, you must tweet a category hashtag and the nominee’s twitter name. See below for names of nominees and the hashtags.

Teen Choice 2017 airs LIVE on August 13th!

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/