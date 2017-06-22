Volunteers ‘Making Page Boulevard Beautiful’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents and local volunteers joined together Thursday morning to clean up a city street.

The effort was all about making Page Boulevard both safer and cleaner for residents living in this area of Springfield.

The East Springfield Neighborhood Council, local residents, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department participated in the “Making Page Boulevard Beautiful” cleanup project.

They were out on Page Boulevard at 7:00 a.m. picking up trash and planting shrubs and flowers on the sidewalks.

This cleanup was inspired by a UMass study, commissioned by the city of Springfield, which showed the need to improve the street.

“Today we are out here sweeping,cleaning, trimming and planting,” John Koski, East Springfield Neighborhood Council and resident, said.”We’re just trying to do what we can right away to bring things back to the way they were.”

The cleanup began where Page Boulevard intersects with St. James Boulevard and continued all the way down to the area near the Burger King on Page Boulevard.

Koski told 22News they’re planning to have more cleanups on Page Boulevard and also plan to keep up with the planting on the sidewalks.