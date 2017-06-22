Summer means more motorcyclists, and more crashes

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that it’s officially summer, more motorcyclists are out on the roads, which means that they have a higher risk of getting in an accident.

Just last night, a man from East Longmeadow was hurt in a motorcycle crash on Route 57 in Agawam. The motorcycle rear-ended an eastbound car, and ended up on the hood.

The rider is seriously hurt, but is expected to recover.

The folks at Harley Davidson of Southampton say that it is essential for motorcyclists to be alert about their surroundings. Drivers need to check their blind spots, while riders should always ride as if they cannot be seen.

“When you think you’re safe and someone’s going to make a right-hand turn and you go around them on the left, someone’s coming out and you don’t see them- that can be a real quick accident. Not necessarily anybody’s fault, but like I said, always give people more room, and always give people more space,” Brendon Pack of Harley Davidson of Southampton said.

Massachusetts law requires motorcyclists to wear a helmet. A certified helmet is good for 3-5 years, and can be the difference between life and death.

Riders are also encouraged to wear gloves, jeans, and a jacket to protect their skin; no matter how hot it is.