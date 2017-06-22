EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Middle school students stuffed survival backpacks for the homeless in Easthampton Thursday.

A group of 22 students from Brook Middle School in Easthampton were inspired to do this because they’re part of something called the WE group.

It’s a group of students who volunteer to help global and local causes, and come up with their own ways to donate. On Thursday, they spent the afternoon filling 20 backpacks to give to the homeless youth of Easthampton.

Inside were everyday essentials like toothbrushes, sanitary wipes, towels, and reusable water bottles. School teacher Judith Brier told 22news, “The work that we do, with the Easthampton community center, globally for India in terms of fundraising, they see that their efforts makes a difference.”

Breier started the WE chapter at Brook Middle School. The group received a 250-grant from AllState to purchase the bags and supplies.

The bags will be handed out later this summer.