Storm debris blamed in Cindy death

(WPMI) A family reunion at the Gulf Coast turned tragic in Fort Morgan, Alabama Wednesday.

Authorities are calling it a freak accident after a 10-year-old boy died when he was struck by a large piece of timber as he and his family walked the beach.

“The child was on the opposite side of the timber when the wave hit, so it rolled the timber up on top of the child”, said Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack Jr.

It’s possible the large timber may have come loose from a rig out in the Gulf.

