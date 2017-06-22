Steps to take care of poison ivy

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the season when we risk becoming infected with poison ivy.

From the light clothes we wear to the recreation areas we visit, we’re at risk of having our skin come in contact with the poison ivy oil.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center Dr. SunDeep recommends what to do at the first sign of itching and scratching. “Initially you can do diamnsane hydronie which is benadryl. You can use a typical cream like that or you can also take it in pill form which is beneficial because it can help release some of the hisotmine,” said Dr. SunDeep Shukla from Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

Dr. Shukla warned that unless we take immediate steps to neutralize the immediate effects from poison ivy, the infection can get significantly worse, depending on your immune system.