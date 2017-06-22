State organizations recognized for work in community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of these volunteers have given more than a few hours of service in less than a year to help those in need in their communities.

Dozens of volunteers were recognized at The Massachusetts Service Alliance’s Commonwealth Corps Celebration of Service for giving back to their communities across Massachusetts.

Several organizations and volunteers came to the State House Thursday from western Massachusetts cities, including Springfield, Holyoke and Northfield.

The Commonwealth Corps is a state-funded program that connects residents with volunteer opportunities, like helping children learn to read.

Residents in the service program volunteered from 750 hours to as much as one-and-a-half thousand hours at non-profits and public service organizations, like Square One, a family center in Springfield.

Jenise Katalina, of Square One in Springfield, told 22News, “It takes a village to raise a family and so the service alliance is able to help us in kind of engaging businesses and other agencies to work together in supporting these families.”

The group plans to expand volunteer opportunities in western Massachusetts this year.