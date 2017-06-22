Springfield schools to undergo $17.3M in repairs this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – School may be out for the year, but the work is just beginning at many of Springfield’s school buildings. Thursday, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick announced $17.2 million in renovations.

The projects being undertaken this summer range from improving fire alarms, flooring, and heating systems, to installing new roofs and making upgrades that help people with disabilities. Another goal of many of the projects is to remove “asthma triggers” from the schools.

The majority of the money- about $13.7 million- comes from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is funded by state taxpayers, while the rest of the funding comes from the City itself.

The work is part of a larger, $650 million project to renovate the city’s schools, which has been going on for the last five years.

Below is a breakdown of the work that will be going on while school is out for the summer:

SCHOOL BUILDING PROJECT LIST
SUMMER 2017
SCHOOL AND PROJECT AMOUNT
 Berkshire restroom upgrades               30,000.00
 Central Lighting Upgrade            104,969.00
 Central press box repair               48,000.00
 Chestnut Cooling Tower            139,000.00
 Commerce  Pumps/Chiller Tower Replacement            296,564.00
 Commerce flooring upgrades               93,497.66
 Commerce Lockdown Hardware Upgrade               47,000.00
 Commerce Painting               32,000.00
 Design and  Monitoring of Abatements            105,240.00
 Dorman Fire Alarm            108,300.00
 Duggan Auditorium Finish Improvements            233,451.00
 Duggan Fire Alarm            437,025.00
 Duggan Flooring Installation            103,238.00
 Duggan Gym Floor Replacement            201,856.00
 Duggan restroom upgrades               40,971.00
 Duggan Underground Storage Tank Removal               28,398.00
 Duggan VAT abatement            109,000.00
 Early Childhood Boilers            159,000.00
 Early Childhood Roof            259,000.00
 Freedman Fire Alarm            101,000.00
 Freedman- Lockdown Hardware Upgrade               34,000.00
 Gerena/Central CW/CW Pump Replacement            109,000.00
 Glenwood- Paint entire school               44,120.00
 Glenwood- Remove Oil Tank               31,450.00
 Moving Services for projects               39,000.00
 Pottenger- Boiler Room Sump Pump               37,000.00
Sci-Tech Chillers Control Upgrade               44,230.00
Stem Field Installation            129,000.00
 Various Locations- Old TV removal               73,050.00
 Various Locations- Paving Improvements            198,000.00
 Glenwood Parking lot
Margret Ells Improvements
Mary Lynch Improvemets
          Stem Resurfacing of BBall courts
          Freedman- Dumpster pad/ area Install
Walsh crawlspace- TSI abatement               69,000.00
 Walsh Lockdown Hardware Upgrade               34,000.00
 Walsh- Steam trap/ line repair               34,000.00
 Estimated Total Current Project Value   $    3,553,359.66
MSBA PROJECT  AMOUNT
 Brunton new windows and doors,ADA upgrades         2,662,470.00
Balliet Rosewell new roof and ADA upgrades         2,117,130.00
Kensington new roof and ADA upgrades         1,488,913.00
Lynch new roof and ADA upgrades            990,659.00
 Public Day High school new windows and doors, ADA Upgrades         1,690,807.00
STEM  structural upgrades and new roofing system         2,103,396.00
Walsh new windows and doors ADA upgrades         2,646,869.00
 Estimated Total Current Project Value   $  13,700,244.00

