Springfield schools to undergo $17.3M in repairs this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – School may be out for the year, but the work is just beginning at many of Springfield’s school buildings. Thursday, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick announced $17.2 million in renovations.

The projects being undertaken this summer range from improving fire alarms, flooring, and heating systems, to installing new roofs and making upgrades that help people with disabilities. Another goal of many of the projects is to remove “asthma triggers” from the schools.

The majority of the money- about $13.7 million- comes from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is funded by state taxpayers, while the rest of the funding comes from the City itself.

The work is part of a larger, $650 million project to renovate the city’s schools, which has been going on for the last five years.

Below is a breakdown of the work that will be going on while school is out for the summer:

SCHOOL BUILDING PROJECT LIST SUMMER 2017 SCHOOL AND PROJECT AMOUNT Berkshire restroom upgrades 30,000.00 Central Lighting Upgrade 104,969.00 Central press box repair 48,000.00 Chestnut Cooling Tower 139,000.00 Commerce Pumps/Chiller Tower Replacement 296,564.00 Commerce flooring upgrades 93,497.66 Commerce Lockdown Hardware Upgrade 47,000.00 Commerce Painting 32,000.00 Design and Monitoring of Abatements 105,240.00 Dorman Fire Alarm 108,300.00 Duggan Auditorium Finish Improvements 233,451.00 Duggan Fire Alarm 437,025.00 Duggan Flooring Installation 103,238.00 Duggan Gym Floor Replacement 201,856.00 Duggan restroom upgrades 40,971.00 Duggan Underground Storage Tank Removal 28,398.00 Duggan VAT abatement 109,000.00 Early Childhood Boilers 159,000.00 Early Childhood Roof 259,000.00 Freedman Fire Alarm 101,000.00 Freedman- Lockdown Hardware Upgrade 34,000.00 Gerena/Central CW/CW Pump Replacement 109,000.00 Glenwood- Paint entire school 44,120.00 Glenwood- Remove Oil Tank 31,450.00 Moving Services for projects 39,000.00 Pottenger- Boiler Room Sump Pump 37,000.00 Sci-Tech Chillers Control Upgrade 44,230.00 Stem Field Installation 129,000.00 Various Locations- Old TV removal 73,050.00 Various Locations- Paving Improvements 198,000.00 Glenwood Parking lot Margret Ells Improvements Mary Lynch Improvemets Stem Resurfacing of BBall courts Freedman- Dumpster pad/ area Install Walsh crawlspace- TSI abatement 69,000.00 Walsh Lockdown Hardware Upgrade 34,000.00 Walsh- Steam trap/ line repair 34,000.00 Estimated Total Current Project Value $ 3,553,359.66 MSBA PROJECT AMOUNT Brunton new windows and doors,ADA upgrades 2,662,470.00 Balliet Rosewell new roof and ADA upgrades 2,117,130.00 Kensington new roof and ADA upgrades 1,488,913.00 Lynch new roof and ADA upgrades 990,659.00 Public Day High school new windows and doors, ADA Upgrades 1,690,807.00 STEM structural upgrades and new roofing system 2,103,396.00 Walsh new windows and doors ADA upgrades 2,646,869.00 Estimated Total Current Project Value $ 13,700,244.00