Springfield schools to undergo $17.3M in repairs this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – School may be out for the year, but the work is just beginning at many of Springfield’s school buildings. Thursday, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick announced $17.2 million in renovations.
The projects being undertaken this summer range from improving fire alarms, flooring, and heating systems, to installing new roofs and making upgrades that help people with disabilities. Another goal of many of the projects is to remove “asthma triggers” from the schools.
The majority of the money- about $13.7 million- comes from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is funded by state taxpayers, while the rest of the funding comes from the City itself.
The work is part of a larger, $650 million project to renovate the city’s schools, which has been going on for the last five years.
Below is a breakdown of the work that will be going on while school is out for the summer:
|SCHOOL BUILDING PROJECT LIST
|SUMMER 2017
|SCHOOL AND PROJECT
|AMOUNT
|Berkshire restroom upgrades
|30,000.00
|Central Lighting Upgrade
|104,969.00
|Central press box repair
|48,000.00
|Chestnut Cooling Tower
|139,000.00
|Commerce Pumps/Chiller Tower Replacement
|296,564.00
|Commerce flooring upgrades
|93,497.66
|Commerce Lockdown Hardware Upgrade
|47,000.00
|Commerce Painting
|32,000.00
|Design and Monitoring of Abatements
|105,240.00
|Dorman Fire Alarm
|108,300.00
|Duggan Auditorium Finish Improvements
|233,451.00
|Duggan Fire Alarm
|437,025.00
|Duggan Flooring Installation
|103,238.00
|Duggan Gym Floor Replacement
|201,856.00
|Duggan restroom upgrades
|40,971.00
|Duggan Underground Storage Tank Removal
|28,398.00
|Duggan VAT abatement
|109,000.00
|Early Childhood Boilers
|159,000.00
|Early Childhood Roof
|259,000.00
|Freedman Fire Alarm
|101,000.00
|Freedman- Lockdown Hardware Upgrade
|34,000.00
|Gerena/Central CW/CW Pump Replacement
|109,000.00
|Glenwood- Paint entire school
|44,120.00
|Glenwood- Remove Oil Tank
|31,450.00
|Moving Services for projects
|39,000.00
|Pottenger- Boiler Room Sump Pump
|37,000.00
|Sci-Tech Chillers Control Upgrade
|44,230.00
|Stem Field Installation
|129,000.00
|Various Locations- Old TV removal
|73,050.00
|Various Locations- Paving Improvements
|198,000.00
|Glenwood Parking lot
|Margret Ells Improvements
|Mary Lynch Improvemets
|Stem Resurfacing of BBall courts
|Freedman- Dumpster pad/ area Install
|Walsh crawlspace- TSI abatement
|69,000.00
|Walsh Lockdown Hardware Upgrade
|34,000.00
|Walsh- Steam trap/ line repair
|34,000.00
|Estimated Total Current Project Value
|$ 3,553,359.66
|MSBA PROJECT
|AMOUNT
|Brunton new windows and doors,ADA upgrades
|2,662,470.00
|Balliet Rosewell new roof and ADA upgrades
|2,117,130.00
|Kensington new roof and ADA upgrades
|1,488,913.00
|Lynch new roof and ADA upgrades
|990,659.00
|Public Day High school new windows and doors, ADA Upgrades
|1,690,807.00
|STEM structural upgrades and new roofing system
|2,103,396.00
|Walsh new windows and doors ADA upgrades
|2,646,869.00
|Estimated Total Current Project Value
|$ 13,700,244.00