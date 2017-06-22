Ware woman faces charges after Belchertown car crash

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware woman is facing charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle after a two car crash near Bay Road and Stebbins Street, Tuesday night.

Belchertown police told 22News that 27-year-old Katie Young, owner of one of the vehicle allegedly lied about a man fleeing the scene after the accident, which was reported at 11:20 p.m.

Police are testing Young’s blood and additional charges may be pending. Young is being treated at Baystate Medical Center.

A stretch of Bay Road in Belchertown was closed for hours overnight, as police investigated the crash with serious injuries reported.

Police dogs from Belchertown and Amherst were called in to conduct an extensive search for that person, but no one was found. Belchertown police are still looking into whether there was indeed someone who ran away.

Sgt. Kevin Pacunas told 22News that they do know a 27 year-old woman from Ware was seriously injured after her car went off the side of the road and hit an embankment.

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash. Bay Road was closed for about four hours as officers investigated.