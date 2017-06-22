State Senate passes marijuana bill

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill calling for revisions to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law, setting the stage for negotiations with the House which has backed a more far-reaching overhaul.

The 30-5 vote Thursday night came after several hours of debate.

Unlike the House version, the Senate bill would not repeal the current law, but instead keep it in place with a set of more modest changes, largely in the way both recreational and medical marijuana would be regulated.

The Senate version keeps the tax on marijuana products at a maximum 12 percent, while the House bill seeks an increase to 28 percent.

Legislative leaders have set a July 1 deadline to send a compromise to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

 

