Preview The Originals: The Feast of All Sinners

By Published:

Preview The Originals - The Feast of All Sinners
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Executive Producer Michael Narducci talks about the season finale episode of The Originals.

In an explosive season finale, the Mikaelsons find themselves out of options as they face the all-powerful and un-killable entity known as The Hollow.  With the life of Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) at stake, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) proposes a final, desperate plan – one that will force Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to make the greatest sacrifice their family has ever endured.

Charles Michael Davis also stars. Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#413). The episode airs on June 23, 2017.

