Portion of Kings Hwy in West Springfield closed due to crash

West Springfield accident reconstruction team investigating crash

Published: Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash is causing the temporary closure of a portion of Kings Highway in West Springfield.

West Springfield police told 22News Kings Highway will be closed from Pine Street to Maple Terrace for the next few hours.

When 22News got to the site of the crash, our crew saw what appeared to be a green walker in the middle of the road. A police officer there told 22News one woman was taken to the hospital. No further information was available about her condition.

The West Springfield accident reconstruction team is on its way to investigate the crash.

