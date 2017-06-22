Poison ivy growing along Caldwell Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Springfield family is trying to get someone to spray and kill the poison ivy overgrowth on Caldwell Drive near Page Bouvevard.

The family told 22News they have called the city multiple times for the past month, but nothing has been done about it.

Since there’s no sidewalks, kids walking down the street could easily get in contact with the poison ivy. “Nobody wants to take responsibility for the property,” Ralph Provost said. “But everybody has to take responsibility for their tree belt, if they’re commercial or just a homeowner.”

22News contacted Springfield’s Code Enforcement Director Dave Cotter. He told 22News they’ll send an inspector to check this out and, if it is an issue being ignored by the property owner, they could be cited.