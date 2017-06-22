Pit bull attacks children strapped in van

(WGAL/NBC News) Two young children are recovering after a pit pull escaped its owners Lancaster, Pennsylvania yard, jumped into their family’s minivan and attacked them while they were strapped inside their car seats.

“The dog was not stopping, it was a vicious dog. That dog was the devil,” says witness Marsha Jones.

Jones ran to a nearby business to ask for help. Tom Grab was inside, and sprang into action.

He was able to grab the dog and pull it off the children so the mother could drive away.

The 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy both suffered serious facial injuries.

The dog is now in quarantine.

