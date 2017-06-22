Pet of the Week: Kitty Perry the cat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Kitty Perry, an 11-year-old Domestic Shorthair Mix cat. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Kitty Perry and about all the mice that need homes too!

Name: Kitty Perry

Breed: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 11 years

Background

Kitty Perry came to Dakin recently when someone in her household developed allergies. She lived with one family for 10 of her 11 years, so she would love to have a new family soon. Kitty lived with kids (2 and 7 years old), and a dog and got along with everybody. She didn’t live with other cats, so we don’t have her history on that. She’s used to being an indoors only cat. When her family was asked to name her best quality, they noted how “warm and affectionate” she is. Meet Kitty Perry at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/35267265

News/Other Events

Mice are Nice! And We’ve STILL Got a Lot of ’em!

Dakin took in lots of mice recently and we’re trying to find homes for them! One of the mice we originally took in a month ago was pregnant and has delivered 16 babies that we’re also finding homes for! (Most mouse litters average 6-8, might go as high as 14, but 16 is a rarity).

Mice make ideal pets for older kids who are a little more used to handling small pets. Here are some reasons that mice make terrific pets:

-They’re pretty smart and friendly

-Kids can learn responsibility from caring for mice as pets

-They’re interactive and form bonds with their caretakers

-Mice are very clean by nature

-They’re quiet by nature and don’t take up much space

-Mice are easy to care for

-We have plenty of mice for adoption in both Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.