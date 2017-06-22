New Hulu series “Castle Rock” to be shot in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning in late July, the eastern Franklin County town of Orange will be transformed into Castle Rock! Location scouts selected the town on the Millers River as the setting for the new Hulu series “Castle Rock,” which is based on the novels of Stephen King.

Scouts searched all across New England to find a community that could serve as the fictitious Maine town, which is the setting of several King stories. Kevin Kennedy, Orange’s community development director and a film liaison, told 22News that Orange was the closest that scouts could come to their perception of Castle Rock.

Kennedy said that the producers were looking for a typical New England town looking to rebound after losing much of its manufacturing base. He said that in order to present that feeling, the producers asked town officials to stop mowing the grass in their downtown park, to give the perception of neglect.

Filming for the 10-episode series will begin in Orange on July 30, and continue through early January. Kennedy said that this will have a definite impact on the town, with a large crew living in Orange and utilizing local businesses.