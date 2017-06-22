Hundreds gather to raise money for Ride to Remember

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds were in West Springfield Thursday for a night of music and dancing all to raise money for the Ride to Remember.

All of the money raised Thursday night will help offset for the cost of Ride to Remember, which is a bike ride from Springfield to Boston that raises money for the Massachusetts fallen officer memorial.

This September will be the 5th anniversary ride.

They’re expecting about 400 riders. Eric Beauregard’s father Alain was a Springfield police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

He told 22news organizations like this one are incredibly important for families who suffer a loss like that.

“It’s good to have other people around you that have been through the same scenario or understand the scenario you’re going through,” Eric Beauregard told 22News. “My father passed away when I was 2 years old so I had a different experience starting off as a young kid, but for these families that are new and fresh to this it is good to have a surrounding or a group of people that really care.”

The money from this year’s ride to remember will go to build a soccer field in Springfield in honor of Officer Alain Beauregard and Officer Michael Skavina and also to the fallen officer’s memorial in Boston and Christina’s house.

The ride is September 16, if you’re interested in signing up.