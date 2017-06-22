Human Rights Group wants Dennis Rodman thrown out of Basketball Hall of Fame

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman leaves the Koryo hotel for Sunan International Airport on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CNN) — A human rights group is asking that Dennis Rodman be thrown out of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for what it calls his “coddling” of the North Korean regime.

Rodman has visited North Korea several times over the years with his most recent trip happening last week. Rodman has described North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un as a “friend for life.” The victims of the Communism Memorial Foundation argue that removing Rodman from the Hall will send a message that America opposes the North Korean regime.

The group has launched a change.org petition demanding that Rodman be thrown out.

As of now, more than a thousand people have signed it.

It’s unclear if the hall will do anything regarding Rodman, who was inducted in 2011.

