Holyoke Health hosts eye care clinic for kids

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Health Center is working to expand access to eye care for children in western Massachusetts. On Thursday, they hosted a mobile eye care clinic at their Maple Street location.

Children were able to get a comprehensive eye exam, as well as a prescription for eye glasses, if needed.

Dr. Gary Chu told 22News many children who live in the cities of Holyoke and Springfield do not have access to adequate eye care, and that plays a big part in how they learn in school.

“There have been more studies showing how, when a child’s vision is improved in an appropriate time, they’re learning improves,” Dr. Chu explained. “Because about 80 percent of your learning comes from your eyes.”

Thursday’s mobile eye clinic was made possible through federal funding and a partnership with the New England College of Optometry.