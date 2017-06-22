Holyoke Health hosts eye care clinic for kids

The eye clinic was the result of a partnership with the New England College of Optometry.

Kara Dominick Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Health Center is working to expand access to eye care for children in western Massachusetts. On Thursday, they hosted a mobile eye care clinic at their Maple Street location.

Children were able to get a comprehensive eye exam, as well as a prescription for eye glasses, if needed.

Dr. Gary Chu told 22News many children who live in the cities of Holyoke and Springfield do not have access to adequate eye care, and that plays a big part in how they learn in school.

“There have been more studies showing how, when a child’s vision is improved in an appropriate time, they’re learning improves,” Dr. Chu explained. “Because about 80 percent of your learning comes from your eyes.”

Thursday’s mobile eye clinic was made possible through federal funding and a partnership with the New England College of Optometry.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s