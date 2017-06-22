Exit from I-291 to I-91 South closed overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are trying to get from Interstate 291 to Interstate 91 southbound Thursday night or early Friday morning, you will have to detour through downtown.

Between 9:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M., MassDOT is closing Exit 1A, which takes drivers from I-291 west to I-91 south. This is being done in order to remove shielding on the elevated portion of I-91.

To access I-91 southbound, you will have to get off I-291 at Exit 2B (Dwight Street). Turn left and follow Dwight Street to State Street, where you will make a right. Then, make a left onto Hall of Fame Avenue, and merge onto I-91 south after Union Street.