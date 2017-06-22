Exit 1A from I-291 westbound closed until Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Exit 1A from I-291 West is closed to traffic. Drivers will have to get off the highway to go south on I-91 Thursday night into Friday morning.

The exit will reopen Friday morning at 5:00 A.M. The closures are required to remove shielding on the elevated section of I-91 through Springfield. There will be signs to redirect drivers.

Regular highway drivers are frustrated by the endless construction. Chris Orr of Springfield told 22News, “Trying to get to work is an absolutely nightmare, because I work for the school system and I think its finally about time they did something with it.”

MassDOT is advising drivers to plan for additional travel time through the area.

Those traveling through should follow reduced speed limits and use caution.