Easthampton woman going for 3rd straight win on Jeopardy!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton woman is on a roll on Jeopardy!

After winning more than $34,000 Wednesday night, Easthampton resident Lisa Evans came out as the Jeopardy! champion again Thursday night.

Both of her opponents lost just about everything with incorrect questions to the Final Jeopardy answer, but Evans made a big bet on her own knowledge, and it paid off.

She was the only on with the correct question to the answer, “The American pilot traded for Russian spy Rudolf Abel in 1962.”

She wrote “Francis Gary Powers,” and host Alex Trebek was surprised and delighted by her sizable bet.

“And let’s take a look at your wager. Hello! Another big win for you! $28,001. And a grand total of $62,402 for just two days! And you’ll wrap up the week tomorrow,” Trebek gushed.

Lisa Evans returns as a two-time Jeopardy champion Friday night. You can watch Lisa go for three in a row Friday night at 7:30 on 22News.