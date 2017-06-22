Don’t be a “dummy,” State Police warn after traffic stop

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was pulled over during the morning commute Friday, after a Massachusetts state trooper noticed a “passenger” in a vehicle that did not seem right.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the trooper noticed the vehicle traveling in the HOV lane on I-93 in Charlestown Thursday morning. The trooper tried to pull the driver over, but he kept going. Another trooper at the opposite end of the lane also tried to get the driver to pull over, but he still not stop.

Ultimately, the trooper located and stopped the driver a short distance away. Police discovered that in the passenger seat, there was a mannequin dressed in a hoodie and wearing sunglasses.

The driver, a 44 year old man from Reading, was cited for an HOV violation and failure to stop for an officer.

State police say that the case serves as a reminder that the HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lane is meant for vehicles carrying two or more live human beings.