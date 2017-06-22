Boston renaming street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

Ortiz retired last season

Published:
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz runs onto the field as he is introduced for the home opener baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Monday, April 11, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, who already has a bridge named after him in the city, is getting a street named in his honor too.

Mayor Marty Walsh, Red Sox brass, Boston public school students as well as the man known as Big Papi himself are scheduled to attend Thursday’s ceremony.

The mayor’s office says a street near Fenway Park currently known as Yawkey Way Extension will be renamed David Ortiz Drive.

Ortiz retired last season after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston. The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004.

The Red Sox are scheduled to retire Ortiz’s No. 34 on Friday.

 

