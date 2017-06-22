Belchertown to receive funding for water quality management efforts

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Belchertown has been awarded money by the Baker-Polito administration to fund local water quality management efforts.

According to a Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection news release, Belchertown was one of five communities in the state to receive the funding.

MassDEP says the $50,000 awarded to Belchertown will help the town conduct a feasibility analysis of sustainable storm water funding, including establishing a storm water utility.

“Communities collect watershed data and develop green infrastructure plans to help them manage their local water resources, and we are pleased to be able to offer this support for their efforts,” MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg said in the release. “The testing of water bodies for bacteria and nutrients and work on low impact development plans are key steps in our overall water resource protection efforts.”

Other communities awarded funding include Kingston, Waltham, Provincetown, and parts of Cape Cod.