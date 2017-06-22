“40 under Forty’ event held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Forty of western Massachusetts most influential leaders were honored Thursday.

More than 200 people filled the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the 10th Annual “40 under Forty” Gala held by BusinessWest magazine.

“40 under Forty” represents a diverse class of 40 workers and entrepreneurs under the age of 40. The distinguished group of accomplished professionals were chosen from among 150 nominees.

Honoree Daniel Patrick Morrissey told 22News, he’s honored to be a part of such an accomplished group.

“I think its awesome event,” Morrissey said. “There are a lot of great people here. And I look at all of us ‘40 under Forty’ as a team and to hopefully help develop Springfield’s future and western Mass’ future even more.”

A panel of five judges chose the final 40. They judged everything from career accomplishments to each applicant’s community involvement.