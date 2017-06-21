Your money could be dirty

Hand sanitizers are recommended after handling cash

Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your mother was right. Money is dirty.

Your bills could be carrying bacteria and illegal drugs.

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong studied paper currency and found a lot of germs on our bills.

They found more than one third of the bacteria on cash was potentially disease causing, including E. coli and the bacteria that causes Cholera.

“A lot of bacteria on both coins and paper money,” Louise Cardellina of AFC Urgent care told 22News. “It’s just assumed that that’s the case because it’s being transferred all day long from person to person and cash registers, pockets, hands touching it.”

Health care professionals recommend carrying hand sanitizer to use after handling cash.

