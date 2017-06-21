Young soccer players get lessons from professionals

By Published: Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Kids in Ludlow got soccer tips from world class pros Wednesday night.

Two internationally known professional soccer players from Brazil were in Ludlow teaching a clinic for young players.

They play for Bayern Munich, one of Germany’s most successful and popular soccer clubs.

They coached the kids before playing an exhibition game against the Western Massachusetts Pioneers.

“Most important is you see them close, and see that you could achieve some of those, you know be playing on a big team like those guys are,” Everson Maciel of Everson Soccer Academy told 22News.

Young players participating in the clinic got first hand lessons from the professionals in the ninety minute clinic.

They put the kids through drills meant to perfect basic soccer techniques.

