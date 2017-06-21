Welcome back! Summer has begun

(WWLP) – While you were sleeping, the summer solstice arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. In other words, happy first day of summer!

Summer begins in late June every year, but not at exactly the same time–this year, the solstice began at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday. The exact time summer begins depends on when the sun reaches its northernmost point away from equator. It also marks the start of winter for our friends in the Southern Hemisphere.

At the beginning of the summer, days are at their longest and nights are at their shortest. As we go through the rest of the summer season and through fall, our days get shorter and the nights get longer until beginning of winter in late December.

Mid-July is typically hottest time of year in western Massachusetts. We’re still a few weeks away from then, but here is a look at the forecast for the first full week of summer: 7 Day Forecast.

Summer officially ends September 22.

First summer sunrise View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Report It photo: Dave Tisdell Report It photo: Ken Report It photo: E. Kroski Report It photo: Beth Gorman Report It photo: Cassie Dawson Report It photo: Aida Diaz Report It photo: Doug Potoksky Report It photo: Doug Potoksky Report It photo: Karin Browning Report It photo: Rose Report It photo: C. Paldor Report It photo: Steve Forni Report It photo: Lori Oliver

