Victory in court for Iron Duke Brewing of Ludlow

Microbrewery fighting to stay in current location at Ludlow Mills

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow microbrewery has won its first legal battle with its landlords.

A court decision means that Iron Duke Brewing can continue to have live music, a food truck, and run their business like they have since they opened in 2014. They are contesting a possible eviction over the use of their space.

WestMass Area Development owns the Ludlow Mills, where Iron Duke is located. A judge ruled that WestMass will not be able to interfere with Iron Duke’s business until a trial, which could be a year from now.

Iron Duke co-owner Nick Morin told 22News this injunction buys them some time, but their ultimate goal is to work out a long-term deal to stay in the mills.

“If we can continue to do that and see our business thrive and grow, that’s really all we’re asking for. That would be the best-case scenario,” Morin said.

Iron Duke still has three and a half years on their lease, and they would like to double in size.

The attorney for WestMass told 22News that he had no comment at this time.

