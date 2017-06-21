Valley Blue Sox, PeoplesBank team up to fight hunger

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox and employees of PeoplesBank have made it their mission this summer to make sure no one in our community goes hungry.

The 25 volunteers packed food donations in the Hatfield warehouse of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Volunteering will continue out on the baseball filed, too. Throughout the 2017 season, every time a Blue Sox pitcher strikes out a batter at a home game, PeoplesBank will donate $10 to the food bank.

“Anything to get off the baseball field and mix up the routine a little bit and get out to the community is great,” Blue Sox pitcher Tyler Smith told 22News.

“It’s a great way to remind people that every game with the Blue Sox is about the Food Bank,” Matthew Bannister of PeoplesBank said. “And the folks in the community really need the help.”

The Blue Sox played their home opener on June 8. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts currently serves more than 223,000 people each year. More than 25,000 of them are in Hampshire County.