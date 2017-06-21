Union Station’s long-awaited opening set for this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Station in Springfield opens to the public this weekend, after sitting unused for decades. The historic station has been renovated from top-to-bottom, and will serve as a hub for not only Amtrak rail service, but also Peter Pan Bus Lines and the PVTA. Commuter rail service between Springfield, Hartford, and New Haven is expected to begin next year.

The grand opening festivities will begin Saturday night, with a black-tie gala from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. On Sunday, the station be open to the general public for the first time since the station closed back in 1973.

The renovated station includes a sit-down/take-out restaurant known as the Whistle Stop, as well as fast food standards Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts. A convenience store and a Sixt Rent a Car will also have locations in the station’s main concourse. Developers are still looking to lease office space on the building’s second floor, with Dietz & Co. architects already committed to occupying some of that space.

An estimated 4 million people will travel through Union Station every year.

