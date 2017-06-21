The longest day for Alzheimer’s patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first day of summer. A reason to celebrate, but for Alzheimer’s patients, family and friends, it’s a reason for reflection.

It’s called ‘The Longest Day’ and it truly is what the name means.

The summer solstice is the time where we have the most daylight.

That means it’s the longest day for caregivers to be treating Alzheimer’s patients without a rest.

It’s that dedication to treatment that helps thousands of people in western Massachusetts stay independent for as long as possible.

Wednesday night, the MassMutual Center and Basketball Hall of Fame will light up purple to mark the day.