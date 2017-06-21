State lawmakers considering to bring back sales tax holiday weekend

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re all used to it in Massachusetts, the 6.25 percent state sales tax.

But for years, until last year, there’s been one weekend in the summer we didn’t have to pay it on purchases under $2,500.

“That’s definitely something I look forward too I’ve got children and grandchildren so I’m always looking for deals, said Helen Petties of Greenfield.

The state is considering bringing the sales tax holiday back this year. It was cancelled last year because of a state budget shortfall. And some state lawmakers say the state can’t afford this loss in revenue.

New Hampshire is one of five states in this country that does not have a sales tax and the only one in the northeast. People from surrounding states, like Vermont and Massachusetts, make special trips up to New Hampshire to take advantage of it.

“I come over here for a bargain because I don’t have a lot of money and it’s nice to just pay for what i see,” said Fiona Craig of Brattleboro, Vermont.

For Greenfield businesses, New Hampshire’s no sales tax, makes the tax free holiday weekend even more important.

“We’re so close to New Hampshire where people are never paying tax so it’s nice to get one weekend of the year where we can compete levelheaded with those guys,” said Matthew Deane, Co-owner of Foster’s Supermarket in Greenfield.

Deane told 22News they are busier and make more money during the sales tax free weekend. The state revenue committee’s considering several sales tax holiday bills for a weekend in August. We’ll let you know when they come up for a vote.