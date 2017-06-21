Springfield fire believed to have been set on purpose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Arson investigators are looking into what led to a fire Tuesday night that damaged a home in Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, said that firefighters were called to 87-89 Thompson Street at around 9:45 P.M. By the time they got there, the fire, which was on the exterior of the house, was already out.

Leger said that it is suspected the fire was intentionally set. Members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad and state troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating. A dog who is specially trained to sniff-out accelerants was also used in the investigation.

If you have any information on the fire, you are asked to call the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at (413) 787-6370.