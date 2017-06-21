Soccer stars hosts a skills clinic in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two of Brazil’s biggest soccer stars are in Ludlow. Rafinha and Douglas Costa are hosting a skills clinic on Wednesday night at Lusitano Stadium.

If you don’t follow soccer, you’ve may not have heard of these guys. The pair play for Bayern Munich in Germany and for Brazil’s national soccer team.

“If you could compare it to an American team, it would be like Brady and Gronk coming to your backyard and playing a little pickup game,” Pioneers General Manager Greg Kolodziey explained.

They will attend a meet and greet before the Western Mass Pioneers soccer team play a “friendly” match at 7:30 p.m.