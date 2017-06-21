Serious injuries reported in 2-car crash in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A stretch of Bay Road in Belchertown was closed for hours overnight, as police investigated a crash with serious injuries reported.

According to a posting on the Belchertown Police Department’s official Facebook page, the two-car crash was reported near Bay Road and Stebbins Street at around 11:20 Tuesday night. Police were told that there were serious injuries in the crash, and that a person in one of the cars had run away.

Police dogs from Belchertown and Amherst were called in to conduct an extensive search for that person, but no one was found.

There is no word at this time on the number of people injured and the severity of the injuries at this time, 22News has put in a call to Belchertown police for more information.

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash. Bay Road was closed for about four hours as officers investigated.