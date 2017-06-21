Residents in WMass take advantage of the first day of summer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer officially started Tuesday! 22News went to Stanely Park in Westfield to see how people spent their day.

Summer officially started at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday. People at Stanely Park in Westfield spent the day walking, running, and riding their bikes. And now that school is out, a lot of kids spent the day on the jungle gym in their summer attire.

22News talked with a couple residents to find out what they have planned for the summer. Willow and Auora, who are from Maryland and were visiting their aunt in Westfield, told 22News they hope to head to the water park this summer. Wally Parsons, from Westfield, told 22News, “I raise over a hundred roses in my yard and that keeps me busy for the summer.”

If you got to be outside Tuesday, you got to enjoy the warm and dry air.