Researchers track rattlers

(KUSA/NBC News) wildlife experts are using technology to track rattlesnakes near Colorado’s North Table Mountain.

Most people come to the area for the scenery, not the snakes.

For Kelly Triece and Brent Schulze of Adaptive Environmental Services, it’s the snakes that are the draw.

Rattlesnakes are common there.

Researchers figured it would be a good place to find and put tracking devices in them to study behaviors in detail.

“We’re learning about their habitat, how often their moving, where they’re moving to,” Triece says.

“The difficult part has been finding time to track, which takes six to eight hours three times a week, and then also go out and collect new snakes because they’re not from the same area,” Schulze explains.

It’s difficult, but necessary as it gets warmer and more people hit the trails.

“Interactions between humans and rattlesnakes are becoming more and more prevalent every year,” Schule notes

That’s why they hope keeping an eye on the rattlesnakes will help.

The nine rattlesnakes with trackers already implanted are showing more movement. That tells experts, there may be more sightings.

“The more they’re moving, the better the chances they’re going to find a trail,” Schulze says.

Source: http://on9news.tv/2rS7ibf