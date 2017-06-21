Protests target “secret” health care plan

NBC's Blayne Alexander Published: Updated:
Protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to show their displeasure with the Republican health care bill currently being drafted...and the secrecy that surrounds it.

(NBC News) Protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to show their displeasure with the Republican health care bill currently being drafted…and the secrecy that surrounds it.

Senate Republicans plan to release a first draft of the proposed bill Thursday, and a score on how much the plan will cost from the Congressional Budget Office next week before a final vote next Thursday.

“They’re trying to do this as quickly and as secretively as they can because they know this bill is terribly unpopular,” says Hawaii’s Senator Brian Schatz.

Republican leaders, energized by Tuesday’s special election win in Georgia want to keep the momentum going and vote before the July 4th recess.

“I think all of the concerns people have had about process will evaporate, because I think there will unlimited opportunity for people to read it and understand what’s in it,” says Texas’ Senator John Cornyn.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2rSmIks

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s