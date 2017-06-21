Northampton awarded $247K for LED lights at schools

Energy savings could be used to power 23 homes

By Published:
northampton high school

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton has been awarded nearly a quarter of a million dollars to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

The grant for $247,000 was given by the state’s Green Communities Program. This pool of money is available to any cities or towns with a Green Community designation; something that Northampton has had since 2010.

Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News that this money will be used at six city schools to upgrade indoor and outdoor lighting to energy-efficient LED bulbs. These upgrades will save the city $26,000 annually. The amount of energy saved could be used to power some 23 homes!

The city recently upgraded more than 2,000 city streetlights to LED lights. That reduced the city’s streetlight electric bill by 75%, saving $180,000.

Northampton was one of 72 cities and towns that were granted Green Communities funding.

