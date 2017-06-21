New Hampshire shop busy with fireworks buyers

HINSDALE, N.H. (WWLP) – Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, but they are not illegal in New Hampshire, which is just a short drive away; particularly for people living in Franklin County.

Phantom Fireworks in Hinsdale is just over the river from Brattleboro, Vermont, and is close to the Massachusetts state line as well. The fireworks shop is just about a 30-minute drive from downtown Greenfield.

Phantom typically gets a big crowd of customers at this time of year, from people wanting to buy before the Fourth of July.

“We get a big crowd coming for the big stuff, we get people coming who buy all the sparklers and ground effect stuff. It’s usually a good mixture of both,” said Greg Cavanagh, warehouse manager for Phantom Fireworks.

All fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, including sparklers, firecrackers, and fountains. It is illegal to bring them back into Massachusetts, even if they are purchased legally in other states.

In the past decade, there have been more than 800 fires and explosions reported in Massachusetts from people using illegal fireworks. These incidents have resulted in 11 injuries.