AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes on Route 57 in Agawam are closed because of a motorcycle accident.

State police Trooper Adam Cardin told 22News the accident is about a half-mile from the rotary on the eastbound side.

Trooper Cardin said the rider is injured but is expected to survive.

Right now, the right and center lanes are closed and but traffic is getting by in the left lane.

22News will bring you new information as it becomes available both on air and on WWLP.com.