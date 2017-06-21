Longmeadow Big Y to undergo renovations

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Renovations are expected to begin at the Big Y in Longmeadow by the end of this year.

In a release sent to 22News, Big Y says the terms of their current lease require them to begin construction by the end of 2017. In 2000, Big Y leased the entire plaza so it could have the ability to renovate and upgrade its location.

Big Y says they are continuing to work with their plaza co-tenant Alex’s Bagels in helping them re-locate with a smooth transition. The bagel company’s lease at the plaza has been extended until the end of September as they prepare to open somewhere else in town.

The supermarket chain hopes to present finalized renovation plans to Longmeadow by late summer. Upgrades are expected to include an enhanced food selection including more local foods, better equipment, improved lighting and energy savings, and an expanded pharmacy.

The last time the store was renovated was in 2011.