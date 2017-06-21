Lawmakers honor “unsung heroines” who help their communities

BOSTON (WWLP) – You see these people every day, volunteers who provide meals at soup kitchens, helping those in need. But often times their hard work goes unnoticed.

Lawmakers honored these “unsung heroines” for their leadership and volunteer work in their communities.

Women from several western Massachusetts cities, including Springfield, Pittsfield and Westfield, received awards at the celebration put on by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez nominated Tara Parrish, who fights for racial and economic justice for her fellow Springfield residents within the Pioneer Valley Project.

Gonzalez told 22News that, “She’s been a champion of many of the issues that are important to the folks in the 10th Hampton District, fighting for diversity.”

“Everybody should have equal opportunity,” Parrish said. “And everybody deserves their voice to be heard. The injustice that we have in Springfield can be transformed.”

More than one hundred women from across the state received the “unsung heroine” awards on Wednesday.