Keeping cool during hot weather at good price

Barry Kriger By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that it’s summer time, Eversource Energy wants to help you stay comfortable in hot weather without inflating your electric bill.

Eversource said a $30 investment can save you a lot of money over the course of the cooling season.

They recommend using a programmable thermostat in conjunction with central air conditioning to help keep cooling costs down.

Window air conditioners work best when installed away from direct sunlight.

And don’t block air vents with furniture, curtains or rugs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s