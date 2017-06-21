Keeping cool during hot weather at good price

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that it’s summer time, Eversource Energy wants to help you stay comfortable in hot weather without inflating your electric bill.

Eversource said a $30 investment can save you a lot of money over the course of the cooling season.

They recommend using a programmable thermostat in conjunction with central air conditioning to help keep cooling costs down.

Window air conditioners work best when installed away from direct sunlight.

And don’t block air vents with furniture, curtains or rugs.