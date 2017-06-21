iZombie – Looking For Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2 Trailer

(CW) – Don’t miss the season finale of iZombie next Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Liv (Rose McIver) uncovers a shocking truth with far-reaching consequences. A reeling Major (Robert Buckley) looks to the future, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) gets closure. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) makes a business proposal. Rahul Kohli and Aly Michalka also star.

The episode was written by Rob Thomas and directed by Dan Etheridge (#313). The episode airs on June 27, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with IZOMBIE Online:

Visit IZOMBIE WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/iZombie

Like IZOMBIE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thecwizombie

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/