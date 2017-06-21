House to debate revamp of recreational pot law

Higher tax being considered

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House is set to debate proposed changes to the voter-approved law that legalized recreational use of marijuana by adults.

The bill up for consideration Wednesday would not revise any of the current rules around how much marijuana individuals can legally possess or how many plants they’re allowed to grow inside their homes.

Continuing Coverage: Marijuana News

But the proposal does call for steeper taxes on recreational marijuana purchases when pot shops begin opening next year. The tax would be 28 percent, compared to 12 percent in the law approved by voters.

The House bill also would make changes in the way recreational marijuana is regulated and give local officials more power to keep marijuana stores from opening in their communities.

Most legalization advocates support more modest revisions proposed in a Senate bill.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s