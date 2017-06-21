(CW) – Hooten & The Lady tells the story of two globetrotting treasure hunters who set out to recover priceless legendary artifacts.

Hooten is a smooth-talking, yet foolhardy, lone wolf, who often finds himself in sticky situations. Lady Alexandra is an aristocrat and British Museum curator who, despite being straight-laced, is eager to follow in the footsteps of history’s great archaeologists and venture to uncharted lands.

Meeting in the thick of the Amazon jungle, they form an unlikely partnership as they travel the globe in pursuit of hidden treasures.